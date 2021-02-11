DPM & FM Demeke, UNSOM Head Discuss Situation in Somalia

Addis Ababa , February 11 /2021 ( ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonnen and UN Secretary-General Special Representative for Somalia and Head of UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM), James Swan, had a telephone conversation today.



In their conversation, the officials exchanged information and views on the current situation in Somalia and the region in general.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, James Swan briefed Demeke on the election process in Somalia, hopes and challenges, current political situation, security threats by the extremist group al-Shabab, and related concerns.

Both sides appreciated the efforts made by the Government of Somalia and federal member states and commended the achievements so far while stressing the need to continue dialogue and negotiation to resolve the remaining issues of differences.