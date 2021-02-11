Gov’t Engrossed in Rebuilding Tigray Region, Says Interim Regional Administration CEO

Addis Ababa , February 11 /2021 ( ENA) The Government of Ethiopia is working hard to reconstruct infrastructures and restore normalcy in Tigray Regional State, according to the interim administration of the region.



Tigray Interim Regional Administration Chief Executive Officer, Mulu Nega, held talks with United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Assistant Administrator and Regional Director for Africa, Ahunna Eziakonwa, in Mekelle today.

Briefing the media, CEO Mulu said he discussed with Ahunna Eziakonwa on what support could be made to repair the damage done in Tigray region.

UNDP is participating in the study to rehabilitate the region and an agreement has been reached to provide support after the study, he revealed.

The CEO recalled that UNDP had donated vehicles, laptops and office equipment to the interim administration.

United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Assistant Administrator and Regional Director for Africa, Ahunna Eziakonwa said on her part that she has grasped the depth of the problem after her visit to Mekelle.

“As we have understood the depth of the problem in the effort to rebuild the region, we will work to support the service sector in particular,” she stated.

She pointed out that all UN offices are now providing humanitarian assistance in the region.