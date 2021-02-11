Commission Creates Close to 1.7 Million Jobs in Six Months

Addis Ababa , February 11 /2021 ( ENA) Close to 1.7 million jobs were created during the past six months of this Ethiopian budget year, according to Job Creation Commission.



This was revealed at the performance evaluation of the commission for the first half of the fiscal year today.

Job Creation Commissioner Nigusu Tilahun said on the occasion that the commission planned to create 1.5 million jobs in the first half of the budget year but succeeded in creating 1,692,910 jobs, which is 56 percent of the annual plan.

Explaining the specific sectors that created the jobs, Nigusu said the service sector created 44 percent of the jobs, agriculture 30 percent, and industry 26 percent.

According to the commissioner, the performance in job creation has jumped by 49 percent when compared to same period last fiscal year.

Of the job beneficiaries across the country, 62 percent secured permanent jobs and 38 percent temporary.

Nigusu revealed that Addis Ababa City, Oromia and Amhara regional states registered better performance in job creation during the past six months.

The National Job Creation Council on its part appreciated the achievement registered despite Ethiopia’s many challenges in terms of COVID-19 restrictions, natural disasters like desert locust and floods as well as peace and security challenges.

Lack of coordination, reliable and quality information flow during implementation were identified as problems in the commission’s report.

Performance evaluation of the commission took place in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonen, federal and regional government officials as well as members of the National Job Creation Council.