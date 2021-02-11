Minister Sileshi, German Ambassador to Ethiopia Discuss on GERD Issue

Addis Ababa , February 11 /2021 ( ENA) Water, Irrigation and Energy Minister, Sileshi Bekele discussed on Wednesday with German Ambassador to Ethiopia, Stephan Auer on current progress of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) negotiations.



According to a statement from Water, Irrigation and Energy, the two sides exchanged views on the latest progress of the GERD negotiations between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan.

African Union led tripartite negotiations have been showing some progress despite recent obstacles notably arising from downstream countries, according to recent briefing from the ministry.

Construction of GERD has reached over 78 percent alongside strained meetings, it was learned.