Benishangul-Gumuz Region Prosperity Party Apologizes for the Killings, Destruction in Metekel

Addis Ababa February 10/2021 (ENA) The Benishangul-Gumuz Regional State Prosperity Party apologized for the perpetrated killings and destruction in Metekel Zone. It also suspended the speaker of the regional council.

A three-day regional Prosperity Party’s top and middle leadership meeting, which focused on current political and security affairs, concluded today with a nine-point resolution, it was indicated.

In its resolution, the party apologized for the ethnic based tragic killings and destruction in Metekel Zone.

It is to be recalled that killings and distractions perpetrated by armed men has become more frequent in Metekel Zone, Benishangul-Gumuz Regional State.

Accordingly, the party has identified those leaders who offended the people by creating sham narratives that ‘Prosperity Party is unitary’ to achieve their own interests.

As the Benishangul-Gumuz Region Prosperity Party decided to hold officials who involved in crime to be accountable, it has suspended the speaker of the regional council and a member of the Prosperity Party central committee.