NEBE Starts Dispatching Election Materials to Polling Stations

Addis Ababa February 10/2021 (ENA) The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) announced today that it has started distributing candidate registration forms for the upcoming general election to polling stations.

Briefing political party about the 6th general election preparations and the remaining work, NEBE Chairperson Birtukan Mideksa said materials and equipment are being be delivered to polling stations across the country by using all modes of transportation since most of the preparations for the election have been completed.

The election equipment and materials will be distributed in three phases, she stated, adding that materials for registration of candidates are being distributed starting from today.

Furthermore, the board has established 673 constituencies across the country and recruited 49,407 poll workers for the election scheduled to take place on June 5th 2021, the chairperson said.

Certificates of recognition have also been issued for 64 of the 115 accredited civil society organizations (CSOs) that want to provide training on civic and voter education.

Moreover, a 100-million ballot paper supply agreement was agreed with UNDP Procurement Support Unit (PSU) which specializes in election procurement and security papers, following the approval of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia.

The ballot papers estimated to require 10 million USD will be completed before May 20, 2021, it was pointed out.

The political party leaders who appreciated the progress made by the board, however, asked the board to resolve their complaints related to arrests and intimidation.

Responding to the complaints, NEBE Chairperson Birtukan Mideksa said a tripartite forum has recently been held between the ruling party, competing parties and the board to resolve the issues raised by the political parties in each regional state.

According to her, most of the challenges are resolved through the tripartite forum.