Ethio-India Business Forum Discusses on Potentials of Investment, Doing Business in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa February 10/2021 (ENA) Ethiopia and India business forum that focused on potentials of investment and doing business in Ethiopia held in New Delhi.

According to Ethiopian Embassy in New Delhi, the embassy in collaboration with the Diplomatist, a magazine production company, organized the business forum under the theme: “Ethiopia and India: Building stronger ties post COVID-19”.

The forum was the first face-to-face business event in the premises of the embassy after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

In her opening remarks, Ambassador Tizita Mulugeta underscored that the forum is a useful event to acquaint the business community of India with the opportunities and potentials of investing and doing business in Ethiopia.

The ambassador stated that the abundant natural resources coupled with favorable climate, diverse agro-ecological zones, cheapest electricity cost, and trained and affordable human power make Ethiopia an incredible hub for investment.

She also explained in detail, the endeavors the Government of Ethiopia is making to create a favourable condition for international investors who are interested to invest in Ethiopia.

The Government of Ethiopia, with the vision of making the country a leading manufacturing hub in Africa, placed a high focus on industrial parks development, Tizita said.

She indicated that the government has so far constructed and operationalized 12 state-of-the-art of industrial parks which are located along key development corridors with a distinct specialty in a priority sector.

A power point presentation was delivered to the participants of the forum about Ethiopia’s investment potentials, incentives and industrial park development.

More than 30 Indian companies in the areas of pharmaceuticals, mining, agro-processing, textiles and garment, construction and chemicals took part in the business forum.