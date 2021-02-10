Adwa Victory Symbolizes Unity that New Generation Should Pursue: Minister

Addis Ababa February 10/2021 (ENA) The victory of Adwa is symbolic for the unity of Ethiopians against colonialism and oppression that the present day generation should pursue, Ministry of Culture and Tourism Hirut Kassaw underscored.

Panel discussion on various heroic aspect of the Adwa Victory was held today organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism whereby historians, scholars, and patriots took part.

Opening the discussion, Culture and Tourism Minister Hirut Kassaw said our forefathers have inherited us this ever-shining victory not only for Ethiopians but also the entire black community.

“Therefore, every Ethiopian should keep the entire historic events of the battle of Adwa in his heart as it is one of our identities against oppression that we always talk about keeping our head high,” she added.

Hirut noted “we cannot move forward and realize our aspirations unless we know our true history, which is of unity.”

For this to happen, she suggested that the educational curriculum should be designed by Ethiopians and thereby include history without distortion.

The art platform and literature need to indulge deep towards acquainting the details of the history to the present generation and transcend to the next, participants expressed.

Nation has launched on Monday a month long events to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Battle of Adwa across the country and beyond.

A national coordination committee chaired by President Sahle-Work Zewdie has been established to successfully accomplish this year’s celebration.

Enhancing awareness about Adwa Victory and transfer the values of the victory in safeguarding Ethiopia’s sovereignty and maintaining unity in diversity to the next generation is the main objective of the celebration, it was indicated.

The celebration will be observed with various events, including photo exhibitions, forums, concerts, and panel discussions among others, that depicts the significance the victory.

As part of the celebration, fundraising events will also be organized for the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The Italian forces armed with advanced military weapons at the time was defeated by Ethiopian patriots under the leadership of Emperor Menelik in the Battle of Adwa in north-central Ethiopia in 1896.