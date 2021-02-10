UNDP Regional Director for Africa Arrives in Mekele

Addis Ababa February 10/2021 (ENA) United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Assistant Administrator and Regional Director for Africa, Ahunna Eziakonwa arrived in Mekele today to visit the ongoing humanitarian response activities being carried out by the Government of Ethiopia in the region.

During her one-day visit to the region, she is expected to hold discussions with officials of Tigray interim administration about the current situation in the region.

UNDP Regional Director for Africa Ahunna Eziakonwa conferred with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonnen on Tuesday on various issues, including the humanitarian situation in the region and the ongoing preparation for the upcoming election.