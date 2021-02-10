Residents in SNNP, Sidama Regions Hold Rallies in Support of PM Abiy

Addis Ababa February 10/2021 (ENA) Rallies were held on Wednesday in South Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ (SNNP) and Sidama Regional states to support the ongoing reform activities under the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Residents of Sidama region, as well as Hadiya and Gamo Zones of SNNP region, who have gathered in Hawassa, Hossana, and Arbaminch towns respectively, appreciated the changes registered over the past three years following the reform undertaken by Abiy’s leadership.

The demonstrators have also lauded the government’s law enforcement measures to ensure the peace and unity of the country.

They have also pledged to continue their unreserved support to the leadership of the prime minister in its effort to realizing the sovereignty, unity and prosperity of Ethiopia.

The residents have condemned those who attempt to obstruct the ongoing construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and reaffirmed to make any sacrifices for it success.