Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay Smashes Women’s 1500m Indoor World Record in Lievin

Addis Ababa , February 10 /2021 ( ENA) Gudaf Tsegay broke the women’s world record for the indoor 1500 metres on Tuesday after posting a time of three minutes, 53.09 seconds during a meeting in Lievin, France.



Ethiopian Tsegay beat by more than two seconds the previous record set by her compatriot Genzebe Dibaba in Karlsruhe in 2014.

“I’m very happy to set a world indoor record. I have been training really hard and I set myself a target to break the world indoor record,” Gudaf Tsegay told the World Athletics website.

Athlete Lena Hailu also won the French Indoor Championships in the 3000 meter while Athlete Habtam Alemu finished second in the French 800 meter.