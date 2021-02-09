President Sahlework on a State Visit to Burundi

Ababa February 9/2021 (ENA) President Sahlework Zewdie today arrived in Bujumbura, the capital of Burundi for a two-day working visit.

Sahlework’s visit came at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Burundi, Évariste Ndayishimiye, Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated.

Upon arrival at Melchior Ndadaye International Airport, Burundian President and senior government officials of the country warmly welcomed President Sahlework and her delegation.

In a press briefing, President Sahlework said “I am honored to visit Burundi as Ethiopian Head of State and committed to working to strengthen relations between the two countries.”

Accompanied by her Burundian counterpart, President Shale-Work laid wreath commemorating the ‘father of democracy’ in Burundi.

The two presidents are expected to discuss bilateral and regional issues to further strengthen relations between Ethiopia and Burundi.