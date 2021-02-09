Victory of Adwa Foundation of Unity in Diversity of Ethiopian People: Scholars

Addis Ababa , February 9 /2021 ( ENA) Victory of Adwa is a strong foundation of the unity in diversity of the Ethiopian people and an exemplary deed of our heroic forefathers, scholars said.



Speaking to ENA in connection with the 125th anniversary of Victory of Adwa, the scholars stated that the day is historic not only for Ethiopians but also for all people who lived under the tyranny of colonialism.

Kotobe Metropolitan University History Lecturer, Almaw Kifle said Victory of Adwa has several implications out of which one is its laying of strong foundation for unity in diversity.

The victory was a result of joint struggle by all Ethiopians, irrespective of identity, language, class and religion, against the colonial invaders who came to deprive the rights of citizens, he added.

It also provided example for other countries to fight back colonial rule and gain freedom.

The historian noted that there were differences and grievances in Ethiopia during the period, but all Ethiopians rallied to the defense of the country in the face of the fascism.

Nowadays, some people are trying hard to destroy this united spirit of Ethiopians, Almaw criticized, adding that unity of citizens in diversity has been the best and tested tool in confronting the enemy during the Battle of Adwa. This needs to be strengthened, he stressed.

According to him, the Victory of Adwa has also played a significant role in the formation of modern Ethiopia, including the introduction of ministerial offices and opening of embassies to strengthen external relations of the country, among others.

This generation has a lot to learn, Almaw said, noting that priority must be given to the survival of the country and the need to develop the tradition of negotiation based on give and take.

” In order to entertain diversity, we need to develop the culture of negotiation, harmony and forgiveness. We also have to develop modernity.”

The historian emphasized that developing democratic institutions, leadership, the economy, and a democratic political culture are crucial and solutions for a number of questions arising in the country.

Hawassa University President, Ayano Berasso said the present generation must continue to respect our forefathers and the Ethiopian identity.

” It was not the educated who maintained unity. It was the farmers who fought and brought victory using traditional weapons. We must therefore protect the Ethiopian nationalism. Despite differences Ethiopians have always rallied as one to protect the sovereignty of the country. This demonstrates unity in diversity,” he stressed.

Ethiopian Patriots Association President, Daniel Jote Mesfin said African bothers secured their independence by upholding the spirit of Adwa.

Victory of Adwa is a national holiday in Ethiopia observed on March 2nd to commemorate Ethiopia’s victory over Italy in 1896, securing Ethiopian sovereignty.