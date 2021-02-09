Nation Will Secure 9 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in April, Says Health Minister

Addis Ababa, February 9/2021(ENA) Ethiopia will secure 9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in April as part of the campaign to vaccinate 20 percent of its population this year, Health Minister Dr. Lia Tadesse disclosed.

In a press briefing she gave to the media today, the minister said priority will be given to the health workers, social workers, persons working in the transport sector, elders, security personnel, teachers, and other vulnerable groups once the vaccine is secured.

Ethiopia has about 270,000 health work force serving in the sector, it was learned.

Dr. Lia said COVAX is a global collaboration that aims to accelerate the development and manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines and to guarantee fair and equitable access for every country in the world. Ethiopia has become board member few months ago.

Scientists and researchers that have embarked on a race to produce safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines are currently testing 67 vaccines in clinical trials on humans, and 20 have reached the final stages of testing.

According to the minister, Ethiopia will not rely on a single vaccine, instead will import the vaccines approved by international health institutions.

A survey conducted by Africa CDC and London School of Hygiene (LSHTM) few months ago shows that a predominant majority of respondents in African countries would take COVID-19 vaccine if deemed safe and effective.

Ethiopia is the second most populous country in Africa with an estimated 100 million plus population.