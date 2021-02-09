Gov’t Reaches More Than 2 Million People with Emergency Food Distribution in Tigray: NDRMC

Addis Ababa, February 9/2021(ENA) The Government of Ethiopia has reached 2,007,882 people with emergency food in Tigray as of yesterday, according to National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC).

Briefing the media today, National Disaster Risk Management Commissioner Mitiku Kassa said there were 1.8 million needy people in the region prior to the law enforcement operation.

Following the operation, additional 700,000 people were identified as in need of humanitarian assistance; thus raising the total number to 2.5 million people.

According to the commissioner, the government has now managed to reach 2,007,882 citizens with emergency food distribution in the region.

Some 392, 640 quintals of food have been distributed to the needy people while other food related supplies are on their way to be delivered soon.

Mitiku added that 690,000 quintals of additional wheat have reached Port of Djibouti and will be distributed to beneficiaries by next week.

Lack of standards and prioritizing of target groups are among the challenges that have been witnessed so far.