Germany Provides 4 Mln Euro to Support Ethiopia’s Electoral Management, Leadership

Addis Ababa , February 9 /2021 ( ENA) Ethiopia today received development assistance from the Government of Germany through the European Commission for effective electoral management and leadership in Ethiopia over the 2020-2025 electoral cycle.



The support that amounts 4 million euro would contribute to Ethiopia’s stability, peace and prosperity, ministry of finance said.

The Grant is part of the 11th European Development Fund (EDF) National Indicative Program that was signed on December 6, 2019, between Ethiopia and the European Commission.

Additional support to the election process in Ethiopia amounting 10 million euros was also granted by the Government of Germany through the EU on November 26, 2020.

The total amount of support provided by Germany and the EU for effective electoral management and leadership in Ethiopia over the 2020-2025 electoral cycle is 24 million euros, the ministry indicated.

Ethiopia and German relations can look back on a long-standing partnership based on mutual respect and trust, with development cooperation as a core element.

Germany had been providing technical assistance to Ethiopia since 1957.

Formal development cooperation between the two countries have commenced effectively in 1964.

This development cooperation has been guided and coordinated by Government-to-Government consultations, the ministry added.