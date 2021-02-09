UN Women, Statistical Agency Launch Publications on Gender Statistics, COVID-19

Addis Ababa , February 9 /2021 ( ENA) UN Women and Central Statistical Agency (CSA) have jointly launched today publications on gender statistics and COVID-19.



During the launching ceremony, UN Women Country Representative Letty Chiwara said the publications are critical and essential to inform determinant progresses, guide implementation and make timely adjustment in the direction they want to move on.

The knowledge products will be used as reference materials to really make a difference in the life of women and girls of Ethiopia and to make proper intervention on COVID-19 pandemic impacts on vulnerable segments of the society, including women and persons with disability, she added.

According to her, gender statistics plays a significant role in supporting evidence based advocacy and decision-making in promoting and protecting the rights of women and girls.

Noting that gender statistics in Ethiopia is at early stage, Chiwara pointed out that UN Women has been working in close collaboration with Central Statistical Agency, Ministry of Women Children and Youth, National Planning and Development Commission and other stakeholders since 2018 in order to produce, analyze and make available knowledge products that provide up-to-date, reliable and compiled data.

Central Statistical Agency Deputy Director-General, Aberash Tariku said demand for gender statistics has been increasing with time, adding that the products would enable decision-makers, policy developers and academicians to make informed decisions and facilitate interventions on women empowerment, gender equality, disability and impacts of COVID-19.

She urged relevant ministries and stakeholders to effectively use the knowledge products as inputs for policy planning and in-depth analysis.

Women, Children and Youth State Minister, Muna Ahmed on her part reiterated the paramount importance of the knowledge products for her ministry in monitoring gender performance on gender equality and women empowerment targets under sustainable development goals and national plans.

She noted that efforts have been underway to compile gender disaggregated data, including the launching of the National Gender Information System run by the ministry.

Lauding UN Women for its dedication, and commitment to gender equality and women empowerment in Ethiopia, Muna pointed out that the ministry is ready to cooperate with it in the future on issues around gender equality and women’s empowerment.

The publications/ knowledge products launched during the occasion include were “Assessment on Mainstreaming Gender Statistics in National Statistical System of Ethiopia”; “Representation of Persons with Disabilities in Ethiopian Labor Force—A Review of National Surveys on Disability Statistics” ; “Booklet on How to Produce Analyze and Communicate Gender Statistics”; and “Rapid Gender Assessment on the Impact of COVID-19 on Women and Men in Ethiopia.”