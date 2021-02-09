Ethiopians in Russia, Belarus Discuss on Current Issues

Addis Ababa February 9/2021 (ENA) Ethiopian Embassy in Moscow discussed with Ethiopian Diasporas in Russia and Belarus on the current national issues of the country.

The discussion mainly focused on the ongoing efforts to rehabilitate Tigray region and ways to support the humanitarian response.

They have also exchanged views about the border issues with Sudan and the Ethiopian Grand Renaissance Dam (GERD).

During the discussion, participants vowed to expose distractive attempts being orchestrated by some elements of the TPLF group about the existing situation of Ethiopia by disseminating false information to the international community.

In this regard, the Ethiopians have expressed readiness to intensify their efforts in promoting the real image of the country by providing concrete information to the global community about the reality on the ground in Ethiopia.

Participants of the discussion have also pledged to support the ongoing humanitarian operation in the country and the construction of GERD until its completion.