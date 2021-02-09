Deputy PM Confers with UNDP Assistant Administrator, Regional Director for Africa

Addis Ababa February 9/2021 (ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonnen conferred with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Assistant Administrator and Regional Director for Africa, Ahunna Eziakonwa.

During the meeting held on Monday, the two have discussed, among others, cooperation between Ethiopia and UNDP, the humanitarian situation in the Tigray region, and the ongoing preparation for the upcoming election.

Demeke appreciated UN’s support to help Ethiopia achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He further briefed the UNDP official on the homegrown economic reform agenda in Ethiopia and the impact of COVID-19 on the implementation of the SDGs.

In their discussion about the situation in Tigray, Demeke said the operation is over by now and the focus of the government has shifted to delivering humanitarian assistance to the affected people, rehabilitating and reconstructing destroyed infrastructures by the renegade group.

He said the government of Ethiopia is working in collaboration with the UN and other aid agencies by establishing 92 distribution centers in Tigray where a significant number of people have been reached for assistance.

The Minister thanked the concern of humanitarian agencies to help the affected people and urged them to increase tangible supports.

He further said that it would be beneficial to all stakeholders to follow the guidelines of the government of Ethiopia in the humanitarian assistance process to register better and effective results.

Demeke has also briefed the UNDP Director on the preparations for the upcoming elections in Ethiopia.

The Regional Director said for her part that UNDP would implement the project it has started to strengthen the capacity of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia in organizing a credible, inclusive, and peaceful elections.

She has also pledged that UNDP would continue support to enhance Ethiopia’s development efforts.

The Regional Director was accompanied by UN Resident Coordinator and UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ethiopia, Dr. Catherine Sozi during the discussion.

She is also expected to meet other senior government officials with the possibility of paying a visit to Mekelle, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.