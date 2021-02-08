PM Abiy Congratulates DRC President on His AU Chairmanship

Addis Ababa February 8/2013 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has extended a congratulatory message to the newly elected African Union (AU) Chairperson, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Felix Tshisekedi.

President Tshisekedi has been elected as the new Chairperson of the AU for the year 2021 on the 34th Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the union held virtually on Saturday.

Following his chairmanship, Prime Minister Abiy congratulated the Congolese president and extended his best wishes.

“Congratulations and best of luck to President Felix Tshisekedi of the DRC as you commence your role as Chairperson of our African Union,” Abiy wrote on Face-Book.

He added that Ethiopia will give its support to the Chairperson in his effort to fulfill responsibilities.

“Ethiopia will support and work with you in carrying out the responsibilities entrusted upon you,” the premier underscored.