Ambassadors Express Readiness to Promote True Images of Ethiopia to Int`l Community

Addis Ababa February 8/2013 (ENA) The newly appointed Ethiopian Ambassadors to Saudi Arabia, Italy and Australia have pledged to work closely with Ethiopians living abroad to promote the true images of the country.

The newly appointed ambassador to Australia, Muktar Kedir told ENA today that one of his priorities will be engaging all the Diaspora community in the efforts to promoting the true images of Ethiopia to the international community.

The ambassador stated that informing the global community about the multifaceted reform activities being held and the current political situation of the country would be his priority.

“We will promote the true images of the country about the concluded law enforcement operation in Tigray and the humanitarian activities being carried out in the region,” Ambassador Muktar said.

Ethiopian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Lencho Ayele Bati said for his part that in addition to working on the current situations in the country, disseminating the right information about the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) would be one of the key agenda in his mission.

According to Ambassador Lencho, the water will flow without any significant harm for the downstream riparian states but contrary to the facts on the ground, there are some mystifications which have been circulating intentionally that need to be cleared for the global community.

And he vowed to work on clarifying the reality on the ground to the international community.

“Saudi Arabia is one of the significant countries in the Middle-East region and our mission is to well inform our positions and provide the reality on the ground about the dam”, he stated.

Similarly, newly appointed ambassador to Italy, Demitu Hambisa said “In collaboration with Ethiopians and Ethiopian born, we will work closely to building the real images of the country”.

The ambassadors told ENA that strengthening bilateral relations with the respective countries, image building, protecting the benefits of citizens living abroad and informing the reality of GERD and correcting the misleading views on the current situation of the country would be key tasks of their mission.