Association Vows to Help Empower Women’s Participation in Upcoming Election

Addis Ababa February 8/2013 (ENA) Networks of Ethiopian Women Association vowed to intensify efforts to strengthen women’s political participation in the upcoming national election in Ethiopia.

Executive Directress of the association, Saba Gebremedhin made the remark today at the opening ceremony of a three day workshop organized in collaboration with UN Women with a view to enhancing the engagement of civil society organizations in empowering women in leadership and governance.

She said during the occasion that the association is closely working with the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia and political parties to ensure women’s political participation in the upcoming election.

In order to realize this goal, various awareness creation and advocacy campaigns as well as trainings to women political party candidates will be carried out in the coming months, she added.

According to her, the association is also working to organize forums to enable the participating political parties debate on their policies during the election.

In general, the association would intensify its ongoing efforts to enhance women’s political participation, leadership and governance capabilities in the country in partnership with other relevant organizations.

The Executive Directress has also stressed the need for cooperation and harmonization of efforts among civil society organizations in the country to ensure women’s political participation, leadership and governance.

She further called on political parties to create conducive environment that allow women to actively participate in the political activities of the nation.

UN Women Deputy Representative, Anna Parini said for her part that it is a critical time for civil society organizations work together and share experience in a bid to create conducive environment for gender equality and enhance women’s political participation in the upcoming general election.

Noting that women empowerment and gender equality is an agenda of UN Women, she affirmed UN’s continued support to civil society organizations in Ethiopia in their efforts to ensure women’s political participation.

She further called on civil society organizations operating in Ethiopia to take the existing democratization process in the country and exert efforts to ensure women’s political participation and gender equality.

The Network of Ethiopian Women Association is a national network of Ethiopian societies who share the goal of advancing women’s rights, gender equality, and women’s empowerment in Ethiopia.