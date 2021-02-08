Ambassador Deriba Confers with Finish Deputy Director-General of Africa, Mid-East

Addis Ababa February 8/2013 (ENA) Ethiopian Ambassador to Finland and other Nordic countries, Deriba Kuma conferred with Helena Airaksinen, Deputy Director-General of the Department for Africa and the Middle East in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland.

The two sides have exchanged views on the bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest of Ethiopia and Finland.

Their discussion also noted the importance of the upcoming visit of Foreign Minister of Finland to Ethiopia, Pekka Haavisto under the mandate of the European Union (EU).

On the occasion, Ambassador Deriba briefed the Deputy Director-General on the latest developments in the Tigray Regional State, particularly the provision of humanitarian services following the law enforcement operation.

He explained that the government of Ethiopia in collaborations with the United Nations (UN), and other partners is providing humanitarian assistance, food, and non-food items, including medical supplies, to more than 1.8 million beneficiaries.

Deriba further stated that the package is now extended to reach 2.5 million beneficiaries across the region.

Ambassador Airaksinen who was also former Finland ambassador to Ethiopia stressed on her part the importance of enhanced humanitarian services to those in need.