Residents of Wolayita Zone Hold Rally to Support PM Abiy

Addis Ababa February 8/2013 (ENA) The residents of Wolayita Zone, South Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ Region, have held a rally to support government’s ongoing reform activities under the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.



Commending the concluded law enforcement operation conducted in Tigray region, the demonstrators have pledged to continue support to the realization of the ongoing reform in the country.

They have also denounced the disinformation campaign being orchestrated by some elements of the TPLF group about the existing reality in the country.

similar rallies have been conducted in several parts of the country since last week.