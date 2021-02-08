Ethiopians in the U.S. Discuss on Current National Issues

Addis Ababa February 8/2013 (ENA) About 800 Ethiopian Diaspora in the United States of America held discussions through webinar on the current situation in Ethiopia.

The Diasporas have held the discussion on Sunday following the call made by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for all Ethiopian living abroad to discuss on the current national issues.

According to Ethiopian Embassy in the U.S., the participants were drawn from all States of the U.S. included religious leaders, representative of organizations, scholars, advocacy and other groups.

In a statement issued following the discussion, the participants strongly condemned the sham propaganda being spread via through mainstream and social media by the supporters of TPLF to mislead the international community, governments and global organizations.

The Diasporas also pledged to support the rehabilitation activities and humanitarian response for the internally displaced people (IDPs) in Tigray Regional State and other parts of the country.

Moreover, the participants denounced fake information disseminated against the ongoing negotiation over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and vowed to finance the GERD till its completion.

The participants also asked Sudan to withdraw its forces from Ethiopian land immediately.