Ethiopians Should Collaborate to Rebuild Tigray: President Sahlework

February 7 /2021 ( ENA) The collaboration of all Ethiopians is essential to rebuild Tigray Regional State, President Sahlework Zewdie said.



Sahlework on Sunday visited the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Ayder hospital and discussed with religious leaders and elders in Mekelle.

Community elders requested the President resolving unemployment and restarting whole works needed to return the vandalized government properties.

They urged the government to continue strengthening the process of availing humanitarian assistance.

Sahlework noted that government is working to restore peace and order in Tigray Regional State and works are underway to address the queries of the people of Tigray.