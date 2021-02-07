TPLF Inflicted over 240 Million Birr Damage on Electricity Infrastructures: EEP

Addis Ababa February 7 /2021 ( ENA) The TPLF junta has caused over 240 million Birr damage on electricity services and infrastructures in Tigray Regional State during the law enforcement operation, according to Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP).



Ethiopian Electric Power Communication Director, Moges Mekonnen told ENA that the damages on distribution stations, power transmission lines, optical ground wire (OPGW), among others, were over 240 million Birr.

To repair the damages, Moges said EEP deployed over 120 senior experts to conduct inspection and undertake repairing activities.

Out of the 17 power distribution stations in the region, 14 have gone fully operational. The remaining three are under repair, it was learned.

According him, some part of the total 1727 kilometer transmission lines in the region were damaged and quickly repaired.

The director praised the experts deployed to the region for their dedication and tireless efforts towards ensuring the restoration of electric supply for the people of Tigray.