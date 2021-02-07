PM Abiy Inaugurates PhiBela Edible Oil Factory

February 7 /2021 ( ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed inaugurated today PhiBela Edible Oil Factory that produces over 1.5 million litters daily.



The inauguration was presided by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen and Agegnehu Teshager, Amhara region Chief Administrator.

The factory that includes the production of margarine, soap, plastic and card board had a total cost of over 4.5 billion birr, it was learned.

The factory will have significant role in stabilizing the domestic market of edible oil before going to export.