February 7 /2021 ( ENA) President Sahlework Zewdie arrived in Mekelle, the capital of Tigray Regional Sate, this morning.



During her stay in Mekelle, the President will visit internally displaced communities from various parts of Tigray. She is also expected to visit hospitals in the city.

Moreover, President Sahlework will hold discussions with elders of Mekelle city, it was learned.