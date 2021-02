February 7 /2021 ( ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today inaugurated Bure Integrated Agro-Industrial Park in Amhara Regional State.

Senior Federal and Regional officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen, Chief of the Amhara Regional State Agenehu Teshager and other dignitaries have attended the inauguration.

The newly inaugurated industrial park is expected to export processed agricultural products to the global market.