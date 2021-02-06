Peace Minister, WFP Executive Director Visit Humanitarian Operation in Tigray

Addis Ababa February 29/2021 (ENA) A delegation led by Minister of Peace, Muferihat Kamil and the Executive Director of World Food Program, David Beasley on Saturday visited the humanitarian assistance activities in Tigary Regional State.



The delegation visited the federal warehouse in the city of Mekelle and the humanitarian aid center in the nearby town of Kuiha.

On the occasion, Muferihat said out of 2.5 million people in need of humanitarian assistance in Tigray Regional State so far 1.7 million have received aid.

She pointed out that nutritious food is being provided to women and children who are in need of urgent in collaboration with various international organizations.

She also stated that wheat purchased by the government of Ethiopia has entered to the Mekelle Central warehouse yesterday.

According to Muferihat, the Mekelle central warehouse has enough food for 2.5 million people in need of humanitarian assistance in Tigray Regional State.

Purchasing of nutritious food for 800,000 people in need of food is on track, she said adding that today’s visit will contribute to the speedy completion of the purchase through the World Food Program.

The Minister reaffirmed the strong commitment of the government to further enhance its humanitarian operation in collaboration with other international organizations.

The federal government is working with 26 non­-governmental organizations in a bid to increase the humanitarian activities across the region, she added.

The Executive Director of World Food Program, David Beasley on his part said the government of Ethiopia has been working to provide humanitarian supports in Tigray Regional State after the completion of the law enforcement operation which he has himself witnessed it during his visit.

He also spoke with beneficiaries about the ongoing humanitarian operation.

During his visit, he has been able to observe the fact that many people in the region are in need of emergency food aid, and called on other humanitarian organizations to heighten their humanitarian assistance.