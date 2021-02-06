Forum Discusses Role of Scholars in Harnessing National Interest, Security

Addis Ababa February 6/2021 (ENA) A discussion forum aimed at enhancing the role of scholars in harnessing national interest and security was held today.

Speaking on the occasion, Science and Higher Education State Minister Samuel Kifle said scholars need to stand in unison and contribute to national interest and security.

He added that scholars have to strive to ensure the national interest of the country across the world through effective diplomatic activities.

Presenting his research, Historian and law expert Almaw Kifle said the participation of scholars towards ensuring national interest is low.

However, it is crucial that scholars join hands to enhance diplomatic activities in ensuring national interest in order to build a strong country, he stated.

Social Anthropology expert at Addis Ababa University, Keiredin Tezerra on his part emphasized the need for scaling up indigenous knowledge to resolve conflicts that in turn help nation building.

Traditional conflict resolution mechanism is vital for strengthening unity among the society, he said, recommending the inclusion of the mechanisms in school curriculums.

Kotebe Metropolitan University Board Chairperson, Abadula Gemeda said such kind of dialogues are necessary to identify policy gaps and overcome the challenges the country is facing.

He urged the scholars to struggle for the benefit of their country and stressed the need to organize similar forums in the future.

Participants of the forum underlined that scholars need to talk and discuss national issues and enhance unity, cooperation and forgiveness.

In addition to scholars, the forum was attended by religious leaders, elders, representatives of political parties and other government officials.