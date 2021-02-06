AG Task Force Finds TPLF Accountable to Serious Crimes

Addis Ababa February 6/2021 (ENA) The Tigray People’s Liberation Front had committed a number of serious offenses under the Ethiopian Criminal Code, according to a taskforce established to investigate crimes committed by the group.

The task force has released an Investigative Report and Findings on Crimes Committed by the TPLF Group on November 3, 2020 and its pre-war preparations prior to the commission of the crimes on the defense force and civilians.

According to the taskforce accountable to the Attorney General, TPLF planned to forcefully control the central government within three months.

Even prior to the political reform that started in 2018, the TPLF ruled Tigray Regional State had been training Special Police Forces and established a military center called Tigray Central Command or Defense Council. In addition to the tens of thousands special police, the group mobilized more than 170,000 troops to lodge the war.

As per the documentary evidences gathered by the investigation team, the Tigray Central Command was supposed to be independent and carry out what is normally the work of the Ministry of Defense.

The task force also found out that the TPLF-owned EFFORT companies, Sur Construction, Mesfin Industrial Engineering and Mesobo, played their respective roles in building fortresses.

The EFFORT companies have been particularly involved in fundraising. Mesobo and Trans Ethiopia have been involved in transporting military equipment and food, the task force revelaed.

Trans Ethiopia assisted the regional government in transporting fuel from the federal government to deposit it at commercial and underground storage facilities.

On the other hand, the task force stated that there is sufficient evidence this group has been sponsoring national conflicts over the past two years with the view to not only prepare for war but also weaken the federal government.

“There were groups employed by the TPLF to commit crimes in the country. As a result, thousands of people have been killed in ethnic clashes in Benishangul-Gumuz, Oromia, and other regions by groups backed by TPLF,” the report elaborated.

In general, this group has committed crimes to the extent that it covers a number of serious offenses under the FDRE Criminal Code, the task force underscored.

“Among them, high treason (in violation of Article 248 of the Criminal Code), impairment of the defense power of the state (in violation of Article 247 of the Criminal Code) are the main ones,” the task force noted.

The investigation has shown that many attempts had been made to dismantle the country, the the federation and the state of Tigray.

Moreover, this group had tried to impersonate the de facto state by declaring a state of emergency, establishing defense council and selling bonds, which are the powers of the federal government only, as enshrined in the constitution.