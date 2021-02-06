PM Abiy Attending AU 34th Summit

Addis Ababa February 6/2021 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his delegation are attending the virtual summit of the 34th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union.

The 34th Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) kicked off today under the theme: “Arts, Culture and Heritage: Levers for Building the Africa We Want.”

President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo arrived in Addis Ababa on Friday to take over the rotating one-year-long chairmanship of the African Union (AU) from his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa.

The president is expected to deliver speech during the opening ceremony of the virtual meeting of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the AU.

The leaders will deliberate on various continental and regional issues including ways to curb the impact of COVID-19 on the economic and social development of Africa.

They are also expected discuss on the current implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).