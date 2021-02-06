Congolese President in Ethiopia to Take Over AU Chairmanship

Addis Ababa February 6/2021 (ENA) President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo arrived in Addis Ababa on Friday to take over the rotating one-year-long chairmanship of the African Union (AU) from his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, President Sahle-Work Zewde and senior government officials accorded the president warm welcome at the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

The 34th ordinary session of the African Union assembly will be held from 6-7 February 2021, it was learned.

The incoming Chairperson of AU is expected to deliver speech during the opening ceremony of the virtual meeting of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the AU.