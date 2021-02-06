AU 34th Summit Kicks Off to Discuss on African Arts, Culture and Heritage

Addis Ababa February 6/2021 (ENA) The thirty fourth (34th) Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) that would be kicked off on Saturday, strives to leverage and valorize African Arts, Culture and Heritage.

According to a statement obtained from the AU, the two day virtual summit will be held under the theme: “Arts, Culture and Heritage: Levers for Building the Africa We Want”.

Africa is universally recognized for its rich arts and cultural diversity given that, African cultural heritage springs from different communities all over Africa, the statement said.

African heritage is keen on the moral values while African culture is expressed in its arts and crafts, folklore and religion, clothing, cuisine, music and languages, etc.

Expressions of culture are abundant within Africa, with large amounts of cultural diversity being found not only across different countries but also within single countries.

According to the Chairperson of the AU Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat, the AU’s theme of the Year 2021 “Arts, Culture and Heritage: Levers for Building the Africa We Want”, is an important theme and goes hand in hand with the whole movement for the institutional reform of the Union.

President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo arrived in Addis Ababa on Friday to take over the rotating one-year-long chairmanship of the African Union (AU) from his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa.

The president is expected to deliver speech during the opening ceremony of the virtual meeting of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the AU.