China Vows to Strengthen Half Century Partnership with Ethiopia

Addis Ababa February 5/2021 (ENA) China has reaffirmed that it would consolidate its half a century long partnership with Ethiopia.

China’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, Zhao Zhiyuan made the remark during the discussion he held with House of People’s Representatives (HPR) Speaker Tagesse Chafo today.

The two sides exchanged views on various issues of common interest, including economic cooperation.

During the occasion, the ambassador reaffirmed his government’s keenness to further enhance the multifaceted bilateral cooperation between the countries.

Ambassador Zhao Zhiyuan noted that Ethiopia and China have been enjoying for 50 years long strong friendship which culminated to an effective political and economic cooperation.

The cooperation between the two nations has been particularly significant during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the ambassador.

China has been undertaking several projects in Ethiopia in various economic sectors that created one million jobs.

Ambassador Zhiyuan, who noted that China is not a country that interferes in the internal affairs of other countries, added that the law enforcement campaign in Tigray Region has been successfully completed.

HPR Speaker Tagesse said China and Ethiopia have a long-standing friendship and Ethiopia will learn a lot from China in terms of economic development.

Noting that the recent conflict in Tigray Region is an internal affair, he pointed out that the country is now in a stable condition following the conduct of the law enforcement operation.

He further expressed his hope that the Government China would continue with its crucial role in Ethiopia’s economic growth.