Over 78 Percent of Renaissance Dam Completed

Addis Ababa February 5/2021 (ENA) The construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam ( GERD ) has reached 78.3 percent, according to Ministry of Water, Energy and Irrigation.

In his press briefing to the media today, Water, Energy and Irrigation Minister Silesh Bekele said the performance attained during the past six months is the fastest since the commencement of the construction of GERD on Nile River.

The project, which was at 74 percent completed in June 2020, has now registered additional 4.3 percent, he added.