Ministry Preparing National Migration Policy

Addis Ababa February 5/2021 (ENA) The need for a national migration policy is proven through study, and the government has taken the initiative to prepare a policy document, he added.

As a country, “we need a migration policy. We unfortunately did not have such a policy thus far. But now, the government have decided to prepare a comprehensive migration policy.”

According to him, the compressive migration policy would help to strengthen the efforts toward protecting illegal migration and human trafficking.

Senior Attorney at the Federal Attorney General Office, Abel Gebregziabher said on his part that the five-year strategic plan that assesses and analyzes issues of illegal migration has become operational.

“The strategic plan would help to control and monitor human trafficking, analyze overseas employment and assess overall researches on illegal migration,” the senior attorney added.

Beyond policies and laws, however, the issues of human trafficking and illegal migration need active political commitment and engagement, enhanced cooperation among institutions and neighboring countries, and implementation of modern migration information management system, he underscored.

Abel noted that poverty is one of the major causes of illegal migration and human trafficking. Job opportunities, working on the mind set of the youth to engage in entrepreneurship, and enhancing public awareness are critical to minimize illegal migration and human trafficking.

More than 600,000 Ethiopians illegally migrate every year through the main gateways of the country including Metema, Moyale, and Somali Region, among others.