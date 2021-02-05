Peace Minister, UN Special Envoy Hold Talks

Addis Ababa February 5/2021 (ENA) Peace Minister Muferihat Kamil held discussion with the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Parfait Onang-Anyanga.

On the occasion, Muferihat briefed the Special Envoy on the ongoing efforts in the process of the reform to enhance cohesion and national consensus to enrich Ethiopia’s values that have existed for centuries.

The two sides have also discussed on the post-law-enforcement activities underway.

The UN Special Envoy on his part lauded the Ethiopian government’s efforts for lasting peace and security.

The envoy also assured that the UN family is ready to support Ethiopia with political and technical needs.

“The valuable support of our friends in all directions ensures that we are on the right track of reform which gives us more hope and strength to enhance peace and the positive change that we are dreaming of and striving for in our country,” the minister stated.