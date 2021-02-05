PM Abiy Holds Phone Conversation with U.S. Secretary of State

Addis Ababa February 5/2021 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held phone conversation with United States Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken on Thursday.

The two sides exchanged views on current situation in Ethiopia.

In his Twitter, Abiy thanked U.S. commitment to support Ethiopia’s deep reforms that will pursue undeterred.

“Our aspirations to democratize and build a multi-dimensional prosperous and peaceful country for all will be enhanced through strengthened Ethiopia-US relations,” he said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the importance of the U.S.-Ethiopia bilateral relationship.

He also expressed U.S. concern about the crisis in Tigray and urge safe and unhindered humanitarian access to prevent further loss of life.

The Secretary also reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to Ethiopia’s reform agenda and support for the upcoming national elections.