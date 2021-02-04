Roundtable Discuss About Ways of Communications for Election, Peace and Security

Addis Ababa, February 4/2021(ENA) A half-day roundtable discussion under the theme “Our means of communications for election, peace and security” was held at the Office of the Prime Minister today.



Presenting a study at the forum, Addis Ababa University Journalism and Communication Lecturer Agaredech Jemaneh said the use of words have a significant role to play in creating both negative and positive influences.

Therefore, she urged all political parties involved in the election process to conduct their communications carefully.

“We must be careful about the language we use. And we should provide information in a way that they can easily be understood,” she stated.

Addis Ababa University School of Arts Dean, Ezra Abate said on his part that it is important to focus on artistic ideas beyond words.

According to him, artistic works should be educative not only during the election period but also after that as they are about values ​​that remain with the community after the election.

Politicians must take responsibility for how the negative effects of elections and other political issues can be avoided without harming the people, the dean stressed.

Mihret Debebe said on his part Ethiopians are known for their collective lifestyles, adding that elections however require personal decision rather than collective thinking.

“Therefore, we need to be careful that our collective identity does not affect our personal decisions during the election,” he stressed.

He also urged the media to report the election independently and fairly.

The participants of the forum pointed out the significant role of every citizen to ensure a peaceful election. Politicians, in particular, should be aware of the fact that the country is above politics and refrain from inflammatory speeches.

The forum was attended by leaders of the media and government officials.