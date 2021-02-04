Federal Police Establishes Election Investigation Desk

Addis Ababa, February 4/2021(ENA) Federal Police Commission announced today that it has established a separate election investigation desk which deals with only the upcoming election.

The federal police also said it is ready to execute its duties and responsibilities during the election neutrally.

Addressing the Addis Weg roundtable discussion at the Office of the Prime Minister today, Federal Police Deputy Commissioner General, Zelalem Mengiste said the 6th National Election is given attention as the country is under political reform.

According to him, the government is committed to create conducive environment for citizens to elect their representatives freely and without any pressure.

The deputy commissioner general further stated that federal police is working in collaboration with regional police commissioners and other concerned parties for the realization of a peaceful election.

Election related problems had been dealt as regular violations of laws, he said, adding that a neutral election investigation desk that meets international standards is established.

The attorney general and courts have also set mechanisms that only serve election related issues separately.