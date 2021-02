Addis Ababa, February 4/2021(ENA) President Sahlework Zewdie today appointed Woinshet Tadesse as Special Envoy and Ambassador Plenipotentiary.



The appointment is made according to Article 71 Sub-Article 3 of the Ethiopian Constitution.

Woinshet served as Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Ethiopian Permanent Representative to the African Union as well as Ethiopian ambassador to Sweden, Norway and other Nordic Countries.