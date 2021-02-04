State Minister Receives Credentials of Chadian, Gambian Ambassadors

Addis Ababa, February 4/2021(ENA) Foreign Affairs State Minister Redwan Hussein on Wednesday received credentials of the Ambassadors of Chad and Gambia to Ethiopia, Mahamat Ali Hassan and Jainaba Jagne respectively.



During the occasion, the state minister discussed with the newly appointed ambassadors on ways how to strengthen the bilateral relations and economic cooperation with the countries.

The state minister told the Chadian ambassador the importance of expanding trade links between the two countries by employing opportunities, such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The Ambassador of Chad also expressed his determination to cement the relationship between the two countries during his stay in Ethiopia.

Redwan and the Gambian Ambassador have discussed on ways of strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries particularly in the area of agriculture, tourism, and the aviation center.

Ambassador Jainaba Jagne expressed her delight to work in Ethiopia, according to ministry of Foreign Affairs.