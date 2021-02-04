FM Demeke says Gov`t Working to Ensure Delivery of Humanitarian Services in Tigray

Addis Ababa, February 4/2021(ENA) The Government of Ethiopia has been working to ensure the delivery of humanitarian services and improve the situation in Tigray, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Ethiopia, Demeke Mekonnen said.



Demeke disclosed this to the African Union (AU) Foreign Ministers at the 38th AU Executive council meeting on Wednesday, while delivering briefings on relevant current issues, especially the situation in Tigray.

During the occasion, he also explained the reconstruction, rehabilitation, capacity enhancement, and Peace Building efforts of the Interim Government of Tigray.

According to the Minster, food and non-food items were delivered for more than 1.8 million people aimed at addressing more than 2.5 million across the region as lack of banking service, market failure, and pending salary payments are forced to cover a greater number of beneficiaries.

He said, for efficient and effective delivery of humanitarian assistance, the Emergency Coordination Center (ECC) has been established at Mekelle comprising of relevant line ministries, regional bureaus, UN-Agencies, bi-laterals, and international NGO’s.

Most parts of the region are accessible and a conducive environment has been created to speed up the delivery of food and non-food supplies to the people in the region, he added.

The federal government is working on mobilizing resources for the recovery and rehabilitation of damaged and destroyed economic and social infrastructures as well as humanitarian assistance, the Minister said.

According to Demeke, refugees in the region are one of the priority areas of the government to maintain their safety and security and ensure the continuous supply of food and non-food items.

In the refugee camps, where access and issues are related to safety and security, he said, the government has taken immediate action by relocating and maintaining basic humanitarian services.