Ethiopia Arrests 15 Suspects Plotting Attack on UAE Embassy in Addis

Addis Ababa February 3/2021 (ENA) Ethiopia has arrested 15 suspected members of terrorist group, for allegedly planning attacks on United Arab Emirates (UAE) Embassy in Addis Ababa.

The National Intelligence Service (NISS) on Wednesday told ENA that 15 individuals have been arrested for plotting to carry out attacks in Addis Ababa in a move to tarnish the image of the city.

The NISS has been monitoring the situation closely, the statement said, adding that NISS along with the Federal Police and other security forces, arrested 15 suspects .

Heavy weapons and explosive devices as well various documents have captured from the suspected terrorists who have been ready to carry out attacks on UAE Embassy and the city of Addis Ababa.

Since last November, NISS in association with other local and foreign intelligence agencies has been able to foil the premeditated terrorist attack by closely monitoring and exchanging information.

Some of the terrorist group, who were organized secretly to plot the attacks on the UAE embassy in Addis Ababa, were stirring with heavy weapons in the vicinity of the embassy building before being arrested, the statement said.

A 35-year-old member of the group, Ali Ahmed Ardaito, was arrested in collaboration with the Federal Police Criminal Investigation Bureau, it added.

The statement further said that a second secrete group was also preparing for a similar terrorist attack on the UAE embassy in Khartoum, Sudan.

The statement pointed out that NISS which had previously received and monitored the information had partnered with the Sudanese Information and Security Agency to dismantle the network and hunt down suspects.

Ahmed Ismail who is the ring-leader and alleged to be financing the terrorist group lives in Sweden, the statement said.

He was said to have ordered and directing the group to gather information for the planned attacks on UAE embassy in Addis Ababa.

The National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) in collaboration with European, Asian and African intelligence services, coped to arrest Ahmed Ismail in Sweden.