Ministry Promoting, Consolidating Parliamentary Diplomacy

Addis Ababa February 3/2021 (ENA) Promoting and consolidating parliamentary diplomacy has become imperative as Ethiopia aspires to attain a strong regional and multilateral diplomacy, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This was disclosed at the closing of the three-day parliamentary diplomacy training given to members of House of People’s Representatives (HPR) at the Hilton Hotel.

Speaking on the occasion, Foreign Affairs State Minister Birtukan Ayana said parliamentary diplomacy is vital to Ethiopia as it would enable it to promote dialogue with parliamentary institutions of one or more other countries.

“When our parliament is given a role to play in diplomacy, it strengthens relations, especially by consolidating parliamentary relations with other countries, which can lead to successful diplomatic ties,” the state minister said.

Noting that many experience parliamentary diplomacy as one of important tools to build their good reputation, Birtukan added that Ethiopia has prioritized it for strengthening regional and global relationships.

She acknowledged that Ethiopia has been challenged by water diplomacy on the construction of GERD, the law enforcement operation in northern part of the country, and border disputes, among others.

Therefore, the parliament has to play its role in diplomacy by promoting the real image of the situation in the country, the state minister said.

According to her, the training is important in this regard at it helps the parliament members to have a wide perspective for parliamentary diplomacy and enhance their positive role in contemporary diplomatic works.

Foreign Relations and Peace Affairs Standing Committee Chairman, Negeri Lencho said the parliament has the desire and readiness to strengthen parliamentary diplomacy and this can only be achieved when supported with knowledge.

Explaining that the training was effective, he stated that the members of the parliament will do a better job in parliamentary diplomacy as they are representatives of all the people of the country.