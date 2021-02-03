State Minister Redwan, Russian Senator Klimov Holds Talks

Addis Ababa February 3/2021 (ENA) Foreign Affairs State Minister Redwan Hussein held discussion with Russian Senator and Deputy Chair of International Affairs Andrei Klimov today.

On the occasion, Redwan conveyed a warm welcome to Andrei Klimov who is on a working visit to Ethiopia and noted that the relationship between Ethiopia and Russia is long standing, historic, and based on mutual benefits.

He also expressed his appreciation to Russia for its support to Ethiopia in education and other fields.

The state minister explained that Ethiopia is a country that has been carrying out multiple activities to eliminate poverty and ensure sustainable development.

To realize this, the completion of the Renaissance Dam is crucial and the undertaking cannot be threat to security but guarantee for sustainable development, Redwan underscored.

The Russian Federation Senator and Deputy Chair of International Affairs Andrei Klimov said on his part that the upcoming Russia-Africa Conference will be held in Moscow and Addis Ababa.

He called on African countries to take active part in the conference.

According to Spokesperson Office of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Klimov further expressed his country’s interest to work together with Ethiopia in education, investment, humanitarian assistance, health, and collaborate on issues raised at international forums.