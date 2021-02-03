Humanitarian Assistance Strengthened in : Peace Minister

Addis Ababa February 3/2021 (ENA) Efforts to provide humanitarian assistance for the needy in Tigray Region have been intensified, according to Ministry of Peace.

Briefing journalists today, Peace Minister Muferiat Kamil said food and non-food items have been provided through National Emergency Coordination Center to the 2.5 million needy people in Tigray Region.

She dismissed the claims being circulated in the media that the government has not allowed non-governmental organizations to participate in humanitarian assistance.

According to her, some 26 non-governmental organizations are working with the government.

Over 305,000 quintals of grain has been distributed to some 1.6 million people in Tigray region, the minister stated, adding that over 91,000 metric will be distributed next.

In addition to food and non-food items; community policing service; provision of water, health, education; public services; reconstruction of destroyed infrastructures in the region are underway, she noted.

About 71 million Birr worth pharmaceuticals have also been distributed so far.

Muferiat revealed that there are more than 104,000 displaced people in Metekel Zone of Benishangul-Gumuz Region.

The minister noted that the command post is working to secure peace and stability in Metekel Zone and freed most of the areas from the insurgents.

The command post has liberated most of the 183 Kebeles in the zone.

Muferiat disclosed that 90,000 local militias have been recruited from the community to defend their localities from the anti-peace elements.